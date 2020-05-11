Check posts in Karnataka districts to intensify medical tests

As Karnataka residents who were stranded in different parts of the country and abroad return in large numbers post lockdown relaxation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and deputy commissioners in the districts have begun to install check posts to prevent spread of Covid-19.

At the check posts, all travellers with Suvida Pass will be subjected to preliminary medical tests and checked for symptoms like cold, cough, breathlessness or fever. If needed they will be quarantined, tested for Covid-.

BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar twitted “Discussion on setting up check posts & protocols for movement through and within #Bengaluru, quarantine & Coordination was held.” Today’s coordination meet was attended by senior police officers, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Smart City Limited MD attended.

New cases

14 new cases reported in Karnataka on Monday, with this the State’s total tally goes up to 862, it included 32 deaths and 426 discharged.

Out of the remaining 404 cases, 395 are in isolation at designated hospitals and nine patients are in ICU.

Flight arrival

The first international flight with stranded Indians arrived in Bengaluru. Over 326 passengers from London arrived Monday morning are asymptomatic and have been shifted to six different quarantine facilities in 13 buses. “All of them will be tested twice during 14 day quarantine period and swab collection will be done at their place of stay,” said an officer.

Shramik trains

According to SWR’s Bengaluru Division, Monday’s first Shramik special train to Gorakhpur left with 1,519 passengers. The second train left to New Jalpaigudi with 1,419 passengers and the third train left for Lucknow with 1,200 passengers.