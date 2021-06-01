China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu

China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday that it had confirmed one case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu in Jiangsu province.

The case, detected in a male aged 41 living in Zhenjiang, a city in the eastern province, was transmitted from poultry, and the risk of spreading on a large scale was very low, according to a statement on the website of the commission.

There has not been any case of human infection of H10N3 reported in the world before, NHC said.