The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the Kerala government to accord industry status for the tourism sector, considering the immense contribution the sector makes to the State’s economy and its vast potential for growth.

Suchitra Ella, chairperson, CII southern region said the State’s tourism industry has been affected due to the pandemic and the revival of tourism sector is very important for the growth of the State’s economy, as it is one of the major sectors that contributes for employment generation.

CII would focus on sustainable development initiatives in areas such as urban mobility, solid waste management, greening of city besides showcasing the rich cultural and traditional heritage of Kerala.

“Our aim is to make Kerala as the ‘Health & Wellness destination of the World’ as the State has potential for growth in wellness and medical tourism,” she told reporters here.

CII would urge the government to set up a world class Ayurveda University in Kerala as an International Centre of Excellence which would drive the tourism sector in the State, she added.

CII would also work with the State government in promoting ‘Brand Kerala’ in various international forums like World Economic Forum and B20 global events conducted across the world and in India.

The industry body will promote ‘one district one product’ scheme by showcasing the products in CII’s global and national events. The other key areas focus would be IT, start-ups, MSMEs, agriculture, food processing, spices and family-owned businesses.

She also pointed out that CII-SR will continue to work closely with the Southern state governments in promoting industrial growth and investment. It has chalked out a two-pronged strategy – first to promote Southern States as an attractive investment destination globally and second, to work with existing industries for expansion of their business operations in southern region.

