Vaccine delivery: Civil Aviation Ministry grants conditional nod for Telangana govt to try out drones

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) has granted conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Rules, 2021 to Telangana government for conducting experimental delivery of vaccines using drones within the Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) range.
Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, in an order issued today, granted permission to try out drones on experimental basis.
The Telangana government has in March 2021 sought an exemption from UAS Rules 2021 for the purpose of trying out drones for delivery of vaccines.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) through an email on April 26, 2021 accorded approval of the Standard Operating procedure (SOP) for trying out drones on experimental basis.
Also read: ICMR to study use of drones for vaccine delivery
In the order signed by Amber Dubey, it is stated that, “The Central Government, in exercise of powers conferred by Rule 70 of the UAS Rules, 2021, grants conditional exemption to the Applicant Telangana Government, for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier, from the UAS Rules 2021 for the purpose of trying out drones for delivery. However, it added that this shall be subject to complete adherence to the conditions mentioned in the approved standard operating procedure.
It may be recalled that drones are being tried out on experimental basis in several areas including agricultural operations.
