Club Mahindra sees revival in occupancies at resorts

In the Covid-19 unlock, travel and tourism sector has started showing signs of quick revival as leading holiday group, Club Mahindra on Wednesday informed that its resorts in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other tourist places are showing average occupancy of about 60 per cent, which hits 80 per cent on weekends even as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the country.
As travel restrictions ease, people have started taking holidays with their friends and family while following safety precautions and guidelines.
Sharing an update on the Gujarat operations, Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, informed that company has already commenced operations at all five resorts in Gujarat including Gir, Dwarka, Azzaro, Ahmedabad, Nadiad. In September, the resorts are seeing increased occupancy levels of 60 per cent and upwards.
“On weekends the occupancy rate has started touching 80 per cent and at some location it is even 100 per cent. This shows the return of confidence in the travellers,” said Singh in a video conference.
In first quarter, Club Mahindra added about 1270 members, which is about 60 per cent lower as compared with the same quarter last year. But Singh said that he was confident of the number growing in third and fourth quarters. “Unlike in the past when we used to physically visit the potential customers, now all engagement is virtual. But we see Q3 will get better as the season progresses,” he added.
Singh also assured that the health and safety aspects of its members and staff remains on top priority. The company has put in place very strict sanitation and hygiene protocols to enable Contactless Service and Social Distancing at its resorts as part of the company’s ‘SafeStay’ program.
In addition, it has launched an door to door travel solution called ‘Travel with Confidence’ to build confidence in travellers through a range of services including Covid Insurance, Travel Insurance, COVID Testing, and Car Sanitation services.
“With these solutions, we are ensuring that our members can take a hassle free, well-deserved holiday, to relax and rejuvenate,” added Singh.
