Coercion is new strategy in evolving complex multi-polar world, says IAF chief Chaudhari

Indian Air Force’s Air Chief Marshal VK Chaudhari on Friday said “coercion is the new strategy” in the evolving complex multi-polar world with cyber, information and space domains becoming the new battlefield.

"Today, we are witnessing a rapidly evolving international order that is increasingly being challenged by a complex multipolar world with little or no regard to rules or to the traditional processes of geo-political interplays," Chaudhari said at Capstone Seminar which marks the culmination of the first Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme (WASP).

He told the gathering that diplomacy, economy and information are becoming the primary tools of engagement and the military instrument is used as a deterrent.

"Coercion is the new strategy with cyber, information and space domains becoming the new battlefield. Therefore, we must reassess our strategic priorities and realign our actions to ensure we don’t get left behind," he said at the WASP, which was started with an aim to generate strategic thinking and understanding amongst IAF officers.

One of the themes at WASP is to assess the role of air power in the ongoing Ukraine conflict and revisiting doctrinal and strategic precepts to establish the role of air power in India’s national security. The Capstone Seminar was attended by former IAF chiefs, military veterans, senior officers of the armed forces and academicians.

Chaudhari also stated that a military strategist must not lose sight of the primary objective and that is war fighting. "Hence, our focus should remain on operational level critical thinking and strategy while developing a deeper understanding of the art and science of war fighting," he stressed.

The IAF, he remarked, must nurture medium level officers to gain knowledge and contribute in building sound operational plans which would help in formulating better policies and doctrines.

Agnipath Recruitment Registration

Registration for recruitment of Agniveers in Indian Air Force began on Friday, marking the start of the process a week after violent protests by youths against contractual employment opportunity in armed forces. About 3,800 had registered till evening, an IAF officer stated.

The IAF tweeted to announce "Registration window to apply for #Agniveervayu is operational from 10 am today". About 3000 Agniveers are expected to be recruited by the IAF this year and 25 percent of the recruits will get a chance to join the permanent cadre. While the recruitment age is seventeen-and-half to twenty-one years, a one-time waiver has been given to increase the upper limit to twenty-three.