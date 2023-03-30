As the talks on the theaterisation of tri-services gain momentum, combined commanders are meeting at Bhopal to review preparedness and discuss future security challenges as insecurities in the immediate environment refuse to die down.

The three-day Combined Commanders Conference, which kicked off on Thursday and has been themed ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1, said defence ministry sources. Modi is expected to have a presentation on jointness by the top brass of the armed forces, and witness innovations in the defence sector on technologies and systems developed indigenously by private firms and the PSUs apart from the ones developed by personnel from the three defence forces, sources stated.

After the theaterisation gets implemented, some of the commands of the tri-services would merge to meet the next generation war demands.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is already at the venue in Bhopal to brainstorm on security scenarios with his commanders. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan is likely to address the combined commanders on Thursday. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, along with their vice chiefs and commanders, would be present through out the three-day conference.

Day two will be marked by three services engaging the defence minister on the progress of targets for optimal preparedness and capability enhancement requirements, given China’s reluctance to bring complete peace along the borders post Galwan face-off in May of 2020. It is learned that the top brass would take stock of advancement in theaterisation talks as the government is also serious, having introduced a bill in parliament empowering the tri-service commanders to initiate disciplinary action against personnel of the Army, Navy, and Air Force serving either under existing or proposed future institutions.

Navy is hosting the conference this time, as per the rotational policy.