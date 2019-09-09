Congress yet to announce chief of the Delhi unit

She’s got a brand new bag
The Congress high command has not taken a final decision on the next president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Party president Sonia Gandhi was supposed to announce the decision on Monday.
Senior leaders Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Subhash Chopra are the front-runners for the post.
Party sources indicate that Sonia Gandhi will hold yet another round of discussions with AICC in-charge of the State, PC Chacko, and other senior leaders before announcing the name.
The new president will lead the party in the elections just ahead. Chacko had said earlier that the announcement is expected on Monday.
Meanwhile, the party appointed former president Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, as a national spokesperson of the party. Sharmistha Mukherjee, an office-bearer of the DPCC, joins former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar’s son Anshul Kumar, on the national panel of spokespersons.
“Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment,” party’s media department in-charge Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.
At present Sharmishtha is the chief of Delhi Mahila Congress.
