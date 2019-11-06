Congress’ Ahmed Patel meets Gadkari, discusses ‘infra projects’

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Amid uncertainty continuing over the formation of next government in Maharashtra, Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Monday.
Though Patel said they did not discuss politics, the meeting was seen as a significant step as Shiv Sena had stated that Gadkari can solve the Maharashtra crisis within two hours.
The party had also given indications that they will support the BJP if Gadkari is the Chief Minister.
The Congress is in two minds about the possibility of supporting a Shiv Sena-NCP government if the talks between the BJP and its ally fail.
While a section in the grand old party thinks that there is no harm in supporting a Shiv Sena-led government from outside to keep the BJP out of power, another section argues that the ongoing tussle is just a bargaining strategy of the Shiv Sena and any truck with it will hamper Congress’s secular credentials.
To put pressure on the NDA partners, the Congress and the NCP have been alleging that the delay government formation also delayed relief measures to help the flood-hit farmers in the State. The parties had also decided to support industrial strikes such as that of BPCL employees against privatisation and had got the support of the Shiv Sena also for both the issues.
Patel raised the issue of farmers too, with Gadkari. “It was not a political meeting or on Maharashtra politics,” he said. “Met Nitin Gadkari to submit various representations — for my constituency and Gujarat State — on underpass construction at Bharuch district, compensation for farmers near the expressway project and relief for MSMEs,” he tweeted after the meeting.
“The employment crisis and the economic slowdown will not be solved unless we resolve the problems of small businesses. I sincerely request you to have these suggestions examined and issue necessary directions,” Patel said in his memorandum to Gadkari.
