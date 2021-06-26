Congress appoints Revanth Reddy as Telangana PCC chief

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The Congress Party has appointed A Revanth Reddy, MP, as the President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). He will replace N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Mohd Azharuddin, J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud have been appointed as Working Presidents of the TPCC.
The State unit of Congress is facing a tough challenge, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cutting into its base. Though the party won 19 seats in the 2018 elections to the Assembly, most of them switched loyalties to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
The BJP, which won four seats in the 2019 elections to the Lok Sabha, began to increase its presence in the State. The Congress had lost its base in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), showing a poor performance in the elections held to the civic body last year.
After a string of electoral defeats in the last few years, the Congress high-command has decided to bring in a new leader to help the party regain its base.
The appointment of A Reventh Reddy as the TPCC is seen as a move to revive the party’s fortunes in the State. A bitter critic of the TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy was defeated in the 2018 elections to the Assembly but was elected as an MP from the Malkajgiri constituency.
The former TDP leader faces criminal charges in the note-for-vote case that rocked the State in 2015. He joined the Congress Party in 2017.
