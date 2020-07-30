National

Consumer Affairs Ministry announces key appointments to implement Central Consumer Protection Authority

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Thursday announced key appointments and operationalisation of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

CCPA has been mandated to enforce and protect consumer rights and has been set up under the newly notified Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which came into effect earlier this month.

“For operationalisation of the CCPA, Additional Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare has been assigned the charge of Chief Commissioner and Joint Secretary in the Department, Anupam Mishra as Commissioner,” the Ministry said in a statement.

While Pramod K Tiwari, who is Director General of Bureau of Indian Standards, was appointed as the Director General (Investigation), Vineet Mathur, who is Director General, National Test House, will be the Additional Director General (Investigation) in the CCPA. All these appointments have been made effective July 29, ‘to exercise the powers and discharge the functions under the Act,’ the statement added.

The CCPA will begin functioning in the premises of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.

CCPA will be empowered to conduct investigations into violation of consumer rights and institute complaints/prosecution. It can also order recall of unsafe goods and services, order discontinuation of unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements, impose penalties on manufacturers/endorsers/publishers of misleading advertisements.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on July 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31; eases restrictions