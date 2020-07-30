Consumer Affairs Ministry announces key appointments to implement Central Consumer Protection Authority

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Thursday announced key appointments and operationalisation of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).
CCPA has been mandated to enforce and protect consumer rights and has been set up under the newly notified Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which came into effect earlier this month.
“For operationalisation of the CCPA, Additional Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare has been assigned the charge of Chief Commissioner and Joint Secretary in the Department, Anupam Mishra as Commissioner,” the Ministry said in a statement.
While Pramod K Tiwari, who is Director General of Bureau of Indian Standards, was appointed as the Director General (Investigation), Vineet Mathur, who is Director General, National Test House, will be the Additional Director General (Investigation) in the CCPA. All these appointments have been made effective July 29, ‘to exercise the powers and discharge the functions under the Act,’ the statement added.
The CCPA will begin functioning in the premises of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.
CCPA will be empowered to conduct investigations into violation of consumer rights and institute complaints/prosecution. It can also order recall of unsafe goods and services, order discontinuation of unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements, impose penalties on manufacturers/endorsers/publishers of misleading advertisements.
