Coronavirus cases in TN rise marginally

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday increased to 1,591 from 1,580 on Monday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,37,010.

After 1,537 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,549. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,52,296 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 212 (185) while Coimbatore reported 201 (204) new cases, according to State Health department data.

On Tuesday, a total of 4,07,738 persons were vaccinated.