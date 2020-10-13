‘Cosmetic’ measures, a bid to hoodwink people: CPI

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India termed the fiscal package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a move to “hoodwink the people from the real problems”.
A statement by the CPI said the package will not result in any meaningful, durable push to economic activity. The economy is in shambles and any piece-meal approach to boost consumer sentiments is in fact aimed at hoodwinking them on the total failures of the Modi government in solving the burning problems of the people and country. The Finance Minister has again come out with some cosmetic announcements, the statement claimed.
The party said the real problem of lack of demand is that people do not have money. Instead of boosting employment, the government policies are only reducing existing employment in the country. “Cash voucher scheme, often used as a measure by corporate houses to please the employees, with the numerous restrictions imposed, will not enthuse the people in any way to spend. This is not putting money into the hands of the people and is only fooling people,” the statement said and added: “In fact it is doing nothing to arrest the rising inflation, create more jobs and put money into the hands of the people.”
