Counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly election begins

9:36 AM The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 5 seats, while the Congress is leading in 4. Rashtriya Janata Dal is leading in 3 seats, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading in 2 seats
9:26 AM Babulal Marandi of JVM (P) leads in Dhanwar seat
9:22 AM AJSU Party candidate Lambodar Mahto leads over Babita Devi of JMM by 2,217 votes in Jharkhand’s Gomia seat
8 AM Counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 8 AM on Monday, Election Commission officials said.
The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.
Among the prominent candidates are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition JMM, Congress, RJD alliance Hemant Soren from Dumka and Barhait and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, also the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), from Dhanwar.
Counting began at 8 AM in all the district headquarters, the officials said.
Postal ballots will be taken up first and votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will begin at 8:30 AM, they said.
