Covid-19: 74.31 lakh vaccinated so far

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

As many as 4,13,752 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday, taking the total Covid-19 vaccinations to close 74.31 lakh till date.

With this, total number of healthcare workers received Covid shot was close to 57.91 lakh and frontline workers 16.40 lakh. The numbers are till 7 pm and final numbers will be updated later.

There were 47 AEFI ( adverse events following immunisation) reported on Thursday.

