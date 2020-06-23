Covid-19: AP to monitor 12 lakh ‘high-risk’ persons at their doorstep

As part of its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government has commenced close monitoring of over 12 lakh ‘high-risk’ people in all families at their doostep across the State.

This massive exercise is being taken up under the direction of the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the wake of an unabated increase in positive cases since June 1 when the ‘unlock’ commenced.

“We already have the required data and the process has already started to conduct Covid-19 tests for 70,000 people who are now in containment zones in the State,” K Bhaskar, Commissioner – Health, Andhra Pradesh told BusinessLine on Tuesday.

In the comprehensive health survey conducted with the help of village volunteers and other functionaries, the Health Department has identified 12 lakh people in the ‘high-risk’ category with co-morbidities as blood pressure and sugar.

“Out of this, four lakh are over 60 years while the rest are below 60. We are giving preference to those who are above 60 in Covid tests and bring down the morality rate,” he said.

A 104 health vehicle is being provided to every mandal in the State which will cover all families to conduct tests for BP and diabetes and will also provide medicines. The number of 104 and 108 vehicles is being increased and they will be ready with the necessary staff for the monitoring and testing by July 1.

“In many places, the exercise has already commenced and with about 5,000 tests a day,” said the Commissioner. The health department has been told to cover all families in 90 days.

Highest testing

Already, the Covid-19 testing in Andhra Pradesh has been the highest in the country with about 24,000 tests being conducted per day. In terms of population coverage, 11,777 tests are conducted per million population.

As on date, about 6.90 lakh tests have been conducted in the State.

According to a health bulletin released on Tuesday, a total of 462 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

The total number of positive cases stood at 9,834. So far, 119 succumbed to the virus. The active cases are 4,173 while 3,566 have been discharged.

The State is also simultaneously gearing up for hospital preparedness and medical infrastructure development in view of the increased risk in the ensuing rainy season.