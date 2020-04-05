Covid-19: AP to set up a testing lab in each district

Confronted by the rapid increase in the coronavirus positive cases, Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to set up one testing laboratory in each district.

This was decided at review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Sunday.

With the addition of 34 new coronavirus positive cases, the total number of positive patients in the State had gone up to 226. Nellore, Guntur and Krishna districts now have highest number of positive cases.

With more cases being reported from districts, the focus on preventive measures in districts and villages has been stepped up.

As the spurt in cases is being driven by those who attended the Markaz meeting at Nizamuddin, Delhi, last month, the identification of their primary contacts and testing of their samples should be hastened, the Chief Minister said.

He also directed the officials to continue door-to-door survey of the households and obtain up to date health data and take precautionary measures.

The State machinery is also gearing up to implement Centre’s guideline on April 14 with reference to the national lockdown.