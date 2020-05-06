Covid-19: AP's tally goes up to 1,777 with 60 new cases

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
With the addition of 60 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 1,777.
According to government bulletin released on Wednesday, out of 60 new cases, 12 were of people from Gujarat and one from Karnataka.
In the last twenty-four hours, 7,782 samples were tested and 140 have been cured and discharged.
Kurnool has the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 533, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 363 and 300 cases, respectively.
Medical advice on Covid-19 is being provided on YSR Telemedicine no: 14410 for the needy free of cost.
Meanwhile, the State government released a notification to recruit 835 specialist doctors to work in Covid-19 designated hospitals and another 235 specialists to work in various government hospitals in the state. The applicants have to apply online on or before May 7, 2020.
