Covid-19: At 85%, Maharashtra’s recovery rate higher than national average of 82%

A presentation prepared by the Maharashtra Health Department has revealed that of the total number of people who have been cured of the infection during the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra’s percentage is higher at 85.16 while the national figure is 81.91 per cent.
However, the death rate in Maharashtra is higher at 1.49 per cent, while national death rate is 1.34 per cent.
The total number of patients since the onset of pandemic in the State is 48,22,902 (48.22 lakh) while the national figure is 2,02,82,833(2.02 crore). In effect, Maharashtra has 23.77 per cent of the patients in the country.
On the other hand, the death rate has been declining in the State. It was 3.55 per cent on July 31, 2020, which reached 2.62 per on October 31, 2020 and on Jan 31 2021 it was 2.52 per cent and April 30, 2021 it has reached 1.5 per cent.
Of the total active patients 6.56 lakh (6,56,870), the hospitalised patients number is 2.30 lakh (2,30,955).
Asymptomatic patients or mild symptoms are 1,48,857 (22.66 per cent of active patients). Critical Patients are 82,098 (12.50 per cent of active patients). The number of ICU patients are 25,265 (3.86 per cent of active patients).
