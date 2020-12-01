Covid-19 caseload in India rises to 94.62 lakh

It’s never too remote for books
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 94.62 lakh, with 31,118 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries surged to 88,89,585, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll climbed to 1,37,621 after 482 more fatalities were recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the country in a span of 24 hours dropped below 35,000 for the third time this month.
The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,89,585, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent. The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
Also read: India: Daily Covid-19 cases hover around 42k
The active Covid-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 21st consecutive day. There are 4,35,603 active cases in the country which comprise 4.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
According to the ICMR, 14,13,49,298 samples have been tested so far, with 9,69,332 samples being tested on Monday.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...