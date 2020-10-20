Covid-19 cases continue to dip in Tamil Nadu

For the second consecutive day, there was a sharp decline in the daily number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu thanks to Chennai reporting a significant decrease in the number of infections.

An additional 3,094 cases (total 6,94,030) were reported across the State. 857 cases were reported in Chennai.

After the discharge of 4,403 covid-19 patients, the number of active cases dropped to 36,734. There were 50 deaths and samples tested was 80,371.

After Chennai, the Coimbatore reported the maximum number of cases with 263 followed by Chengalpattu (191); Salem (169); Thiruvallur (137) and Thiruppur (125), according to the State Health Department.