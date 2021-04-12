Covid-19 cases cross record 1.6 lakh

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Covid-19 cases breached the 12-lakh mark at 12,01,009 for the first time even as the country’s daily case spike hit a new high of 1.68 lakh in the last 24 hours, official data showed on Monday.
This daily addition was three times that of any other country. India now has the second highest number of infections in the world with total cases crossing 1.34 crore, behind the US which has reported 3 crore cases so far.
India has so far vaccinated only 7.5 per cent of its population. Five States are reporting daily new cases in five digits —Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chattissgarh and Karnataka. States that had elections recently such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam has seen their cases more than triple in the last two weeks. The country’s daily case additions stood at 1,52,879 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Delhiites not to rush to hospitals unless necessary for Covid-19 treatment. While requesting the people to follow Covid-19 protocols, Kejriwal also tweeted that Delhi government is taking several steps to increase beds in both private and government hospitals.
The total recoveries are at 1.21 crore; and the death toll has increased to 1.70 lakh with 904 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry website.
The total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered has crossed 10.45 Crore on Monday . On Monday a total of 29.33 lakh shots were given till 7:00 am.
Among all the States, Maharashtra has been consistently reporting the highest infection cases of coronavirus and on Monday it recorded 63,294 cases, while Uttar Pradesh also reported its highest single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year at 15,276 cases, followed by Delhi at 10,774, Chattissgarh at 10,521 and Karnataka at 7,572 cases. The total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil Covid variants as on date is 948.
The Centre had on Sunday put a ban on export of Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the Covid situation improves in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted that Tika Utsav will be organised in the country during April 11-14. During this period the government aims to provide maximum inoculation to the people.
PTI adds
The Maharashtra government on Monday postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held on April 30 and 23, respectively.
School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted “Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June.”.
The health situation was being closely monitored and fresh dates for the postponed exams would be announced soon, Gaikwad said.
The decision is the outcome of consultations with various stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, elected representatives from across parties, academicians and tech giants, the minister said.
“We will also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates,” she said. Thanking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for approving the decision, Gaikwad said during the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of students in mind.
Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution, she added.
On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 63,294 new cases of coronavirus, its highest single-day rise since the pandemic broke out, which pushed the caseload to 34.07 lakh, as per official figures.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...