Covid-19 cases rise to 363 in Rajasthan-Rajasthan reports 20 new coronavirus cases, total tally up to 363

Twenty people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 363, an official said.

The disease has claimed six lives in the state till now, but officials maintain that the deaths occurred due to co-morbidity, which means more than one illness or disease occurring in a person at the same time.

Out of the 20 new cases of the virus, 12 were from Jaipur. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Rajasthan capital now stands at 118. “Twenty new cases have come up today. One patient who tested positive today in Jaipur has no recent travel history,” Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

The 62-year-old patient, a resident of the city, was admitted at the SMS Hospital. The patient has not given any recent travel or contact history. He is an employee of a private firm, the official said. Singh said the man was referred from Kawantia Hospital to the SMS Hospital.

The rest of the people who tested Covid-19 positive either have links to Tablighi Jamaat congregation participants or had come in contact with positive cases with recent travel history, officials said.

The congregation took place in early March in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area and several people who participated in the event got infected by the coronavirus. They travelled across the country after attending the congregation.

Besides Jaipur, six cases were reported from Bikaner and one each in Banswara and Jodhpur.

Rajasthan is under lockdown from March 22 and massive surveys and screening is underway to trace Covid-19 cases.