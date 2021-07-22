Covid-19: For fully vaccinated, Maharashtra mulls travel-related relaxation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope have hinted that the State government might consider relaxing all travel-related restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens against Covid-19. The demand for relaxation for fully vaccinated citizens is gaining momentum, and the State cabinet may take up the matter for discussions.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar had said that the matter will be taken up with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the next two days. He added that according to him, people who have got two doses should be allowed to carry out regular work with all precautions.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope seconded Pawar saying that people with two doses must use local trains and continue their routine. He added that CM Thackeray would take the final decision.

The State BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said that the State government must take a call on relaxing restrictions for fully vaccinated people. “ You cannot stop regular activities forever. The government will have to decide on this matter and take immediate steps” said Patil.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, in his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, said that the government must start relaxing the curbs and start the local train services in Mumbai.

“ It’s time now, that the Maharashtra state government begins the process of relaxing the curbs and start the local train services in Mumbai. The common man has been very patient and has suffered enough. Now, that very patience is becoming a burden for them” said Raj Thackeray. He added that local service should be started as soon as possible, at least for those who have taken both the vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant has filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to the State to relax all travel-related restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens.