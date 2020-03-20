National

COVID-19 : Gujarat to shut public transport on Sunday's 'voluntary lockdown'

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

After the first two positive COVID-19 cases, State gets two more suspected cases, reports awaited

Following the nationwide 'Janta Curfew' (voluntary lockdown) call by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Gujarat government announced the suspending movement of all public transport buses across the State.

Speaking to media on Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that all intra-city and inter-city state transport buses would remain shut on Sunday.

"We will ensure that the Janta Curfew is followed across Gujarat in true spirit. All the State Transport buses of GSRTC, City buses and Jan Marg BRTS buses across Gujarat to remain shut on upcoming Sunday," Rupani said.

The move is aimed at containing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state, which has reported its first two positive cases on Thursday.

Concerns mounted in the home state of Prime Minister Modi after two persons - a 32-yr old man residing in Rajkot and a 21-year old woman from Surat tested positive for COVID-19. Both have a travel history of overseas visit.

The health department has also spotted another suspicious case of Coronavirus in Ahmedabad. The test results of the sample of a lady from the city is awaited.

Of the total 150 samples tested for coronavirus 123 have been negative while reports for the 25 others are awaited.

As precautionary measures, the state administration has already shut down schools, colleges, swimming pools, multiplexes, gyms among other public places for at least two weeks.

Besides other religious gatherings, Iconic temples of Ambaji, Somnath, and Pavagadh in the State will also remain closed till March 31st.

