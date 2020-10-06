Covid-19: Health Ministry norms for conducting festivals, other events

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19 during festivals such as religious worship, fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions and processions.

“In case of allies and immersion processions, the number of people should not exceed the prescribed limit and proper physical distancing and wearing of masks must be ensured,” said the guidelines

For the events that run for days or weeks there should have adequate measures to ensure a cap on physical numbers. Staggered timings and restricted entry may be considered.

“Volunteers should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal screening, physical distancing and wearing of masks,” the guidelines added.

All the guidelines issued for theatre and cinema artists will apply to stage performers. In addition to this, all events must plan for medical care arrangements with linkages to nearest hospitals to attend to health emergencies.

The guidelines also mentioned that close circuit cameras etc may be considered to monitor compliance of physical distance norms, wearing of masks at each venue.

According to the guidelines, that the festive events should be permitted only outside the containment zones. Besides, a simple do’s and dont’s advisory may be circulated/displayed at each event venue. There should be separate entry and exits for visitors.

Seating arrangement in the pandaals, food courts, shows etc. must ensure adequate physical distancing. The visitors and staff should be advised to dispose of used face covers/masks in covered bins available at the premises.

Meanwhile, the generic preventive measures included minimum distance of 6 feet in public places, use of face covers/masks, frequent hand washing, prohibit spitting, installation and use of Aarogya Setu app and respiratory etiquettes to be followed.