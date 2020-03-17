Non-submission of data: NPPA pulls up mask and hand sanitisers makers

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The Central Government has pulled up manufacturers and importers of surgical and protective masks, gloves as well as hand sanitisers for not submitting information on stock availability and Maximum Retail Price of their products, in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Tuesday warned these companies that non-compliance of its order to furnish these details will lead to levying of penalties under the Drug Price Control Order 2013 and the Essential Commodities Act 1955. NPPA also warned that this may lead to “search and seizure” as well as prosecution for defaulting companies.
The pricing watchdog has now directed all manufacturers and importer to submit these details by 6 pm on March 18. “Failing which, NPPA would be constrained to initiate appropriate coercive action,” it added in the order.
NPPA had earlier asked for these details to be turned in by March 17. It had initially asked the companies for data on March 13.
This comes at when consumers are raised concerns about black marketing, hoarding and artificial hiking of prices of masks and hand sanitisers. In addition, the supply of these products has been irregular due to astronomical spike in demand since the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...