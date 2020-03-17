Non-submission of data: NPPA pulls up mask and hand sanitisers makers

The Central Government has pulled up manufacturers and importers of surgical and protective masks, gloves as well as hand sanitisers for not submitting information on stock availability and Maximum Retail Price of their products, in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Tuesday warned these companies that non-compliance of its order to furnish these details will lead to levying of penalties under the Drug Price Control Order 2013 and the Essential Commodities Act 1955. NPPA also warned that this may lead to “search and seizure” as well as prosecution for defaulting companies.

The pricing watchdog has now directed all manufacturers and importer to submit these details by 6 pm on March 18. “Failing which, NPPA would be constrained to initiate appropriate coercive action,” it added in the order.

NPPA had earlier asked for these details to be turned in by March 17. It had initially asked the companies for data on March 13.

This comes at when consumers are raised concerns about black marketing, hoarding and artificial hiking of prices of masks and hand sanitisers. In addition, the supply of these products has been irregular due to astronomical spike in demand since the novel coronavirus outbreak.