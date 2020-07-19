Covid-19: India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Of the 10,77,618 confirmed Covid-19 cases in India, up tp 2.48 per cent of infected persons have died while 63 per cent have recovered. The country has recorded 6,77,423 total recovered cases while 26,816 have succumbed to the virus.

India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a statement. Case Fatality Rate is the percentage of persons who died of those infected with Covid-19.

The MoHFW stated that there are 29 States and Union Territories (UTs) with CFR lower than the India average, of which Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have a CFR of Zero.

A total of 14 States and UTs have a CFR of less than one per cent while Uttar Pradesh has the highest CFR at 2.35 per cent - with 1,108 deaths of 47,036 cases. Karnataka has the second highest CFR at 2.07 per cent with 1240 deaths of 59652 cases.

“Many States have conducted population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with comorbidities. This, with the help of Mobile Apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, clinical treatment and reducing fatalities. At the ground level, frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have managed the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level,” said the MoHFW statement.