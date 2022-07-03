Covid-19: India logs 16,103 new cases

India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,02,429, while the active cases increased to 1,11,711, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

“The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent,” the ministry said.

An increase of 2,143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.27 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,65,519 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. According to the ministry, 197.95 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Fatalities

The death toll climbed to 5,25,199 with 31 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The 31 new fatalities include 14 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, three from West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.