Covid-19: India vaccinated around 20 lakh people in a day

On Friday, India has vaccinated 20,53,537 against Covid-19, taking the toll to 2,82,18,457 people inoculated so far in the country, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 16,39,663 people. While 4,13,874 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 2,30,75,504 people. While the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 51,42,953 people.

Maharashtra is leading the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it has vaccinated 22,75,285 people with the first dose of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 22,58,451 and Gujarat at 18,71,835.

As for the second dose, Uttar Pradesh is leading the drive with 4,99,242 vaccinations. This is followed by Gujarat at 4,76,040 and Rajasthan at 4,39,812.

Maharashtra surpasses Rajasthan as it has administered the cumulative vaccine doses to 26,53,357 people. Maharashtra comes second with 26,53,357 followed by Gujarat at 23,47,875.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed the 11.3 million mark, with 158446 deaths recorded so far. While 10973260 people have been recovered from the virus.