Covid-19: India vaccinated over 17 lakh people on August 1

India inoculated over 17 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, August 1, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 2, 7 am, 17,06,598 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 10,06,421 were given their first dose while 7,00,177 received the second.

State-wise tally

India has administered 47,22,23,639 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far. This includes 36,79,94,586 first doses and 10,42,29,053 second doses.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 4,06,47,594, becoming the first State to cross the 4-crore mark. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,34,40,863 and Madhya Pradesh at 2,70,53,585.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of second doses at 1,12,31,791, followed by West Bengal at 87,04,093 and Gujarat at 82,84,150.

Uttar Pradesh leads the overall vaccination drive, having administered 4,84,43,142 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,46,72,654 and Gujarat with 3,37,40,643 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 31.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 4,13,718, an increase of 2,766 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 36,946 to 308,57,467; 422 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,24,773.