Covid-19: India’s recovered cases nearly a lakh more than active ones

As on June 29, there are 5,48,318 total Covid-19 cases in India, of which 3,21,723 cases have recovered, which is nearly a lakh more than the actively infected cases that currently stand at 2,26,595.

Recoveries have exceeded active infected cases by 95,127. Actively infected cases are those who are capable of spreading infection.

Also, new infections have spiked in 24 hours, with up to 19,459 new cases being added across India between June 28 and 29.

The gap between recoveries and active cases had neared a lakh on June 28. Of 5,28,859 total cases, 3,09,713 had recovered and 2,19,146 were actively infected. This means that there were 90,567 more recoveries than currently active infected cases.

Every day, more than 2,00,000 samples are being tested, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to 2,31,095. The total number of suspected Covid-19 samples tested, as on date, is 82,27,802.