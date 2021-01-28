Covid-19: Kerala to ramp up daily tests to a lakh

The Kerala government proposes to ramp up daily Covid-19 diagnostic tests to a lakh from the current levels of half as many to check the runaway spiral in new cases that has made to the highest among states on multiple occasions and bring back the test positivity rate from the stubborn double-digit levels.

A series of decisions to this effect was taken at a review meeting convened here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan late on Wednesday evening, most significant of which was one that proposed to drastically increase the number of RT-PCR tests to 75 per cent from the current 20-25 per cent.

Delaying the inevitable

Critics have argued that the State’s flawed priority in commissioning antigen tests ahead of RT-PCR may have already cost it dear, and has merely helped delay the inevitable i.e. peaking of the Covid-19 curve. Claims of having managed to put a cap on the mortality rate are at best good in parts, they aver.

It has been decided that controls in containment zones be tightened; the aim is to bring down the number of daily new cases significantly by mid-February. Relaxations in lockdown restrictions announced from time to time have been misused and related protocols breached with impunity by the public.

Enforcing Covid-19 protocols

The general concern expressed in the review meeting was that the situation could go out of hand if these violations are not dealt with immediately. It was in this context that the Chief Minister directed the Health Department to ramp up the daily diagnostic tests to one lakh, with 75 per cent being RT-PCR.

Every member in the migrant labour camps as also at workplaces of mass groups as in cashew factories should be tested. The Chief Minister directed that Covid-19 protocols be enforced strictly during the conduct of public functions and that physical distancing and use of masks be implemented without fail.

Telling findings of survey

The police are being deployed to ensure that these are observed in letter and spirit. Sectoral magistrates in charge of enforcing Covid controls will continue with their assigned work and would now be supported by the police. Assemblage during wedding celebrations and gatherings must not cross 100 in number.

A study done by the Community Medicine department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital traced 56 per cent of cases to a source within the family after a member brought it from outside. Another 20 per cent contracted the virus from shopping malls or markets, and 20 per cent from workplaces.

About 65 per cent did not use masks properly and the asymptomatic spread accounted for 30 per cent. The review meeting decided to empower the newly formed local bodies to take up Covid-19 control and strengthen awareness programmes. Health Minister KK Shylaja and senior officials were present.