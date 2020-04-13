Covid-19: Kerala’s Heath Minister warns against complacency as the number of new cases fall

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Kerala recorded only two positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, a day of much relief and hope as described by Health Minister KK Shailaja. As many as 36 patients recovered from the infection on that day.
Till date, Kerala has tested 14,989 samples from people with symptoms of which results of 13,802 have proved negative.
Of the 36 recoveries, 28 belonged to the worst-hit Kasaragod district, the Minister said. Two were from Kannur; six from Malappuram, one from Kozhikode (all four are contiguous districts) and the remaining one from Idukki in central Kerala.
Till date, 179 patients have recovered from the disease, while 194 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the state.
Meanwhile, two new cases were reported in Kannur and Pathanamthitta on Sunday, both being returnees from West Asia, underscoring the need for the State to stay vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.
There is no room for complacency yet, the minister said.
The lockdown and social distancing rules will prevail, although the State government has allowed a few concessions.
Continuing the trend in the past few days, the number of people under observation in the state has further come down to 1,16,941. Of these, 1,16,125 are at their homes and 816 in hospitals. Sunday also saw 176 persons getting admitted afresh with symptoms.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...