Covid-19: Kerala’s Heath Minister warns against complacency as the number of new cases fall

Kerala recorded only two positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, a day of much relief and hope as described by Health Minister KK Shailaja. As many as 36 patients recovered from the infection on that day.

Till date, Kerala has tested 14,989 samples from people with symptoms of which results of 13,802 have proved negative.

Of the 36 recoveries, 28 belonged to the worst-hit Kasaragod district, the Minister said. Two were from Kannur; six from Malappuram, one from Kozhikode (all four are contiguous districts) and the remaining one from Idukki in central Kerala.

Till date, 179 patients have recovered from the disease, while 194 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, two new cases were reported in Kannur and Pathanamthitta on Sunday, both being returnees from West Asia, underscoring the need for the State to stay vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.

There is no room for complacency yet, the minister said.

The lockdown and social distancing rules will prevail, although the State government has allowed a few concessions.

Continuing the trend in the past few days, the number of people under observation in the state has further come down to 1,16,941. Of these, 1,16,125 are at their homes and 816 in hospitals. Sunday also saw 176 persons getting admitted afresh with symptoms.