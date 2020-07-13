Covid-19: Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases; 193 more die

Maharashtra recorded 6,497 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 2,60,924 on Monday, while 193 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

With 193 fresh deaths, the toll rose to 10,482, said a statement from thehealth department here.

Also, 4,182 people were discharged from hospitals in the State, pushing up the number of recoveries to 1,44,507, the statement said.

At present, there are 1,05,935 active coronavirus cases in the State, it added.