Covid-19: National Institute of Nutrition to conduct serosurvey to gauge community spread in Telangana

The National Institute of Nutrition, a constituent of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will conduct a SARS COV-2 serosurvey in Telangana to ascertain the extent of community spread of the infection in the State.

The survey, which will begin on January 4, will have a sample size of 16,000 people drawn from 330 villages – 10 each from the 33 districts in the State.

“The sample universe will cover the general population and healthcare workers,” Avula Laxmaiah, Scientist G and Head (Public Health Nutrition Division) of NIN, said.

Sharp increase in cases

The number of positive cases has witnessed a sharp increase in the State. The number of daily cases went up to 274 on January 2, from 162 cases a week ago. It has so far administered 4.71 crore Covid vaccine doses. About 1.91 crore people have received both the doses.

The CSIR body is conducting the serosurvey in association with the state government.

“Sero-prevalence will be assessed by examining the SARS Cov-2, IgG antibodies in the blood samples to be collected from the general population and healthcare workers,” Laxmaiah, who is leading the survey, said in a statement on Monday.

“In each of the 33 districts, 10 villages will be selected randomly, and 40 people above six years of age from each village will be covered,”

“Over 20 teams comprising officials from NIN and the State Government will take part in the survey, which is expected to be completed in about three weeks,” Director of NIN, Hemalatha R, said.