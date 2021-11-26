Covid-19: New strain reported from Africa; India brings in stringent screening on travellers from “at risk” countries

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Against the backdrop of the new variant reported from South Africa, the Centre has called for rigorous screening and testing of international travellers from “at risk” countries including Botswana and Hong Kong.
The new variant B.1.1529 with multiple mutations “has serious public health implications for the country,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to States on Thursday, pointing out that the national monitoring authorities in India had said that multiple cases had been reported from Botswana (3), South Africa (6) and Hong Kong (1).
Also read: India resumes tourist visas for foreigners
In fact, countries like the United Kingdom are also bringing in travel restrictions, in the light of the new variant.
Recently, India had further relaxed restrictions for international travellers coming into the country, and even indicated that international travel from India would fully open up by the year end. This comes even as Europe is reporting a surge in coronavirus cases.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...