Covid-19: New strain reported from Africa; India brings in stringent screening on travellers from “at risk” countries

Against the backdrop of the new variant reported from South Africa, the Centre has called for rigorous screening and testing of international travellers from “at risk” countries including Botswana and Hong Kong.

The new variant B.1.1529 with multiple mutations “has serious public health implications for the country,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to States on Thursday, pointing out that the national monitoring authorities in India had said that multiple cases had been reported from Botswana (3), South Africa (6) and Hong Kong (1).

In fact, countries like the United Kingdom are also bringing in travel restrictions, in the light of the new variant.

Recently, India had further relaxed restrictions for international travellers coming into the country, and even indicated that international travel from India would fully open up by the year end. This comes even as Europe is reporting a surge in coronavirus cases.