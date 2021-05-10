Covid-19: Object of suo motu case only to monitor State’s preparedness: Madras HC

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Regarding the management of the pandemic and related issues including treatment infrastructure including oxygen supply, the Madras High Court on Monday made it clear that it does not consider itself an expert, and the object of the suo motu case was only to monitor the preparedness of the State.
“It once again made it clear that it is not the business of this Court to suggest measures, which should be left for experts to do. The object of the exercise is to monitor the extent of preparedness of the State executive and to assist in the measures being taken, if only by bringing several stakeholders to a common platform,” says an order issued by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and J Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.
In view of the comprehensive directions, including the rational and equitable distribution of oxygen, vaccines and drugs, it is for the National Task Force to come out with plans and allocations. However, till such time that the National Task Force announces the allocations in consultation with local officials, it is the Union which is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the continuous supply of oxygen, vaccines and drugs to the States and Union Territories, the Order said.
In the light of the present allocation of medical oxygen and the rising need of the State, it is necessary to think of a plan ‘B’. Oxygen generators have apparently been set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation at short notice at some places. This avenue must be explored, as also indicated in the previous order. If, as the experts suggest, a third wave may be in the offing, it is necessary to be over-prepared and not require the resources being put to use rather than being unprepared and rue for not having garnered additional resources. The object of the exercise is to prepare for the worst and hope that the worst does not hit us.
The Additional Solicitor-General has assured to take up the case of both the State and the Union Territory with the Centre, at least till such time that the National Task Force set up by the Supreme Court order gets down to the nitty-gritties of allocation and the like. It is necessary that immediate urgent measures be taken, both to augment the supply of oxygen in the State and of vaccines and drugs to both the State and the Union Territory.
The matters will next appear on May 12 at 2.15 pm, the order said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...