Covid-19: Plasma donors in AP to get ₹5,000

To encourage plasma donation from Covid19 cured patients, Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to pay ₹5,000 to the donors.

It has initiated a number of steps to be transparent in the availability of beds and providing care to infected persons.

During a review meeting on Covid-19 remedial steps here on Friday, State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to prepare SOPs for better medical facilities and the details of bed strength, the availability of help desks in the hospitals identified for Covid treatment in every district. He also said all the details should be displayed on blackboard in the hospitals and digitalized, wherever possible.

The Chief Minister directed officials to strictly monitor four aspects--medicines, treatment, food and hygiene in the 138 Covid hospitals in the state.

He told the officials to strengthen the helpdesks by appointing Aarogyamitras and ensure the patients are provided with bed at nearby other hospitals if beds are not available.

The Chief Minister wanted the emergency medicines be available at hospitals and ₹5,000 paid to the donors of plasma for Covid treatment.

He directed the officials to monitor the reports being published on Covid and genuine cases should be solved while fake stories should be condemned.

The officials stated that so far 36,778 beds are available in 138 hospitals. Out of 70,446 active cases, 14,042 patients are in hospitals, 18,753 persons are in Covid care centres, and 35,660 members are in home isolation and 1,436 cured patients are discharged on Thursday. And 3,541 patients are being given oxygen or on ventilators, and 28,911 Oxygen beds are ready for use.

Officials stated that the patients suffering from fever for two or three days and with respiratory problems will be admitted in hospitals regardless of Covid test.