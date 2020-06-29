Covid-19: Rapid antibody tests ordered in Kerala’s Malappuram district

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
Thiruvananthapuram, June 29
Rapid antibody testing has been ordered in the Malappuram district in North Kerala, with at least 21,000 people being monitored for signs of Covid-19 infection after health workers, including two doctors in two hospitals, tested positive.
The goal is rule out any chance of community transmission in the district, official sources said here.
At least 1,500 samples would be taken from the Ponnani taluk alone. Malappuram (222) is second only to neighbouring Palakkad (267) in terms of the number of active cases as of Monday morning.
The total number of confirmed cases in the State so far is 4,189; active cases as on Monday are 2,015; and recovered cases, at 2,150. The State government is insisting that there is no sign yet of community transmission, but reported infections with unknown sources have raised the hackles of doctors and health experts. The State should not lower its guard at least until December, they said.
State Minister for Health KK Shailaja said here that 118 new cases and 42 recoveries were confirmed in the State on Sunday. This followed a sudden spike of 195 new cases (102 recoveries) the previous day. Among the newly detected cases on Sunday, 68 had arrived from overseas. As much as 88.12 per cent of all cases in the State are from outside Kerala, while the rest are local transmissions.
The number of people coming from other states was 36 (Karnataka-10; Delhi-7; Maharashtra-7; Tamil Nadu-5; Telangana-2; Chhattisgarh-2; Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat-one each). On Sunday, the number of people getting infected through contact reached double digits, at 14.
Test numbers to increase
As on Sunday, a total of 1,75,734 people were under observation, of which 1,73,123 are under surveillance in their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 2,611 are in isolation in hospitals. The day also saw 335 people being hospitalised, with signs of infection.
The number of samples sent for testing during the 24 hours ending on Sunday noon were 5,406. The State government proposes to raise this number three times to 15,000 in July. A total of 2,20,821 samples have been sent for testing till date, and of these, the results of 4,041 are yet to be known.
As part of sentinel surveillance, 45,592 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers, guest workers and those with a high level of public contact. At least 43,842 have tested negative. Tests per million till date are at 6,287; the mortality rate is at 0.55 per cent; and the recovery rate at 51.31 per cent. But these numbers continue to lag those in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka by a huge margin.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...