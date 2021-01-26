Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 523 new cases

There was an addition of 523 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,35,803. After 595 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,736.

There were five deaths registered and 55,815 samples tested.

According to State health ministry, in Chennai, there was an addition of 168 cases. Two districts - Kallakuruchi and Perambalur - reported zero infections. In the other 34 districts the number of cases was less than 100.