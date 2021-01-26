National

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 523 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 26, 2021 Published on January 26, 2021

The vehicle carrying the Covid-19 vaccines reach the Department of Public Health Vaccine store of the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai on Tuesday   -  Bijoy Ghosh

There was an addition of 523 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,35,803. After 595 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,736.

There were five deaths registered and 55,815 samples tested.

According to State health ministry, in Chennai, there was an addition of 168 cases. Two districts - Kallakuruchi and Perambalur - reported zero infections. In the other 34 districts the number of cases was less than 100.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 26, 2021
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.