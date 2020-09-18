National

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 5,488 new cases, 67 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 18, 2020 Published on September 18, 2020

In the last 24 hours, 85,543 samples were tested to a total of 63,03,466.

An additional 5,488 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 5,30,908.

In the last 24 hours, 85,543 samples were tested to a total of 63,03,466.

After 5,525 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total of 4,75,717), the number of active cases stood at 46,506.

The number of deaths increased by 67 to a total of 8,685.

The number of infections in Chennai was 989; patients discharged - 963; deaths -16 and active cases were 9,946.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 265; Coimbatore - 543; Cuddalore - 254; Dharmapuri - 106; Erode - 118; Kancheepuram - 151; Kanyakumari - 115; Namakkal - 108; Pudukottai - 123; Salem - 288; Thanjavur - 162; Thiruvallur - 258; Thiruvannamalai - 148; Thiruvarur - 101; Tirunelveli - 104; Thiruppur - 187; Trichy - 136; Vellore - 118 and Villupuram - 139, according to health ministry.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 18, 2020
Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.