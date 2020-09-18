Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 5,488 new cases, 67 deaths

An additional 5,488 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 5,30,908.

In the last 24 hours, 85,543 samples were tested to a total of 63,03,466.

After 5,525 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total of 4,75,717), the number of active cases stood at 46,506.

The number of deaths increased by 67 to a total of 8,685.

The number of infections in Chennai was 989; patients discharged - 963; deaths -16 and active cases were 9,946.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 265; Coimbatore - 543; Cuddalore - 254; Dharmapuri - 106; Erode - 118; Kancheepuram - 151; Kanyakumari - 115; Namakkal - 108; Pudukottai - 123; Salem - 288; Thanjavur - 162; Thiruvallur - 258; Thiruvannamalai - 148; Thiruvarur - 101; Tirunelveli - 104; Thiruppur - 187; Trichy - 136; Vellore - 118 and Villupuram - 139, according to health ministry.