Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 5,584 new cases, 78 deaths

﻿Tamil Nadu saw a further 5,584 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the state to 4,80,524 .

In the last 24 hours, 82,573 samples were tested.

After 6,516 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 49,203.

The number of deaths increased by 78 to a total of 8,090.

The number of infections in Chennai was 993; patients discharged - 1,154; deaths - 14 and active cases were 10,854.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 237; Coimbatore - 445; Cuddalore - 344; Dharmapuri - 114; Kallakurichi - 114; Kancheepuram - 171; Kanyakumari - 136; Nagapatinam - 172; Pudukottai - 118; Ranipet - 108; Salem - 279; Thanjavur - 131; Thiruvallur - 281; Thiruvannamalai - 142; Thruvarur - 127; Tirunelveli - 139; Thiruppur - 120; Vellore - 140 and Villupuram - 139,, according to health ministry.