National

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 96 more cases; tally rises to 834

PTI Chennai | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

More than 20 people had been discharged after recovery, State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

As many as 96 people in Tamil Nadu tested positive for the coronavirus, a majority of them returnees from Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi, taking the total cases in the state to 834, a top government official said.

There were no deaths since Wednesday evening, while 27 people had been discharged after recovery, state Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

“Today there were 96 positive cases, of which 84 of them were from same source contact (Tablighi conference), while three people had made inter-state travelling, and the remaining nine contracted the virus from other people including a private doctor,” she told reporters in Chennai.

So far, Tamil Nadu had reported eight deaths due to coronavirus. Rajesh said the government has been taking up containment activities across 34 districts and have screened 16 lakh households with population of 58.76 lakh by more then 32,000 field officers.

Published on April 09, 2020
Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Pune announces ₹1-crore life insurance cover to health department staff