COVID-19: Telangana govt to offer free meals in Hyderabad

In a good gesture, Telangana Government is offering food free of cost in Hyderabad through Annapurna Canteens being run by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

These canteens offer meals per ₹5 per plate.

The move is mainly intended to help students from other states, mostly from Andhra Pradesh, who have been held up in Hyderabad due to sudden closure of hostels and messes in the wake of lock down due to Corononavirus (COVID-19).

There are also some employees who have been facing troubles due to closure of hostels.

GHMC Mayor B Rammohan and other officials are making efforts to distribute at least 40,000 meals per day to begin with and this will be reviewed later.