COVID-19: Telangana reports 11 deaths, 2,083 new cases

As many as 11 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 and 2,083 new positive cases have been reported in Telangana.

After 1,114 patients recovering from the viral infection, the total number of recovered patients in the State has gone up to 46,502, while the overall positive cases so has gone up to 64,786.

Releasing the COVID update as of Friday 8 p.m., G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Govt of Telangana), has said that the recovery rate (number of patients recovered versus the total number of people infected) stands at 71.7 per cent. This is higher than that of the national recovery rate of 64.54 per cent.

The State tested 21,011, the highest for a single day, samples on Friday, taking the total number of samples to 4.59 lakhs. Reports of 883 persons are awaited.

The State has 17,754 active cases, with 11,359 persons taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 578 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 228 cases and Medchal with 197 cases.

“We have 15,853 vacant beds available for COVID-19 patients. This includes 3,371 beds with oxygen supply and 1,344 ICU (intensive care unit) beds,” he said.