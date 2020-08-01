COVID-19: Telangana reports 11 deaths, 2,083 new cases

Is immune boosting a myth or reality?
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
As many as 11 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 and 2,083 new positive cases have been reported in Telangana.
After 1,114 patients recovering from the viral infection, the total number of recovered patients in the State has gone up to 46,502, while the overall positive cases so has gone up to 64,786.
Releasing the COVID update as of Friday 8 p.m., G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Govt of Telangana), has said that the recovery rate (number of patients recovered versus the total number of people infected) stands at 71.7 per cent. This is higher than that of the national recovery rate of 64.54 per cent.
The State tested 21,011, the highest for a single day, samples on Friday, taking the total number of samples to 4.59 lakhs. Reports of 883 persons are awaited.
The State has 17,754 active cases, with 11,359 persons taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 578 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 228 cases and Medchal with 197 cases.
“We have 15,853 vacant beds available for COVID-19 patients. This includes 3,371 beds with oxygen supply and 1,344 ICU (intensive care unit) beds,” he said.
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
... but weak credit growth a lingering concern
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...