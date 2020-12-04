Covid-19: Telangana reports 631 cases

Telangana reported 631 new Covid positive cases and two deaths due to the viral infection on Thursday.

As many as 802 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of recovered so far to 2.61 lakh.

According to a media bulletin released on Friday, the recovery rate in the State has further improved to 96.21per cent from 95.74 per cent on November 30. The State’s recovery rate is higher than that of the national average of 94.2 per cent.

The State now has 8,826 active cases, with 6,817 patients taking treatment in the home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 109 cases, followed by Medchal district with 57 cases and Rangareddy district with 49 cases.