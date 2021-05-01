National

Covid-19: Telangana reports 7,754 new cases; 51 deaths

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 01, 2021

The active cases in the State have gone up to 78,888.

As many as 51 patients have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection in Telangana on Friday. The State reported 7,754 new positive cases, with 6,542 patients recovering from the infection.

The State continues to test lower samples than what it tested till a week ago. On Friday, it tested 79,930 samples as against over one lakh samples that it tested a week ago.

The number of active cases has gone up to 78,888, with the Hyderabad region reporting 1,507 new cases.

