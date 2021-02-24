Covid-19 test mandatory to enter Delhi from 5 States

The Delhi government has decided that travellers coming to Delhi from five States — Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab — will have to produce a negative Covid-19 report to enter the national capital. .

Such people will have to show a negative RT-PCR test to enter Delhi till March 15, sources in Delhi government said. This will come into effect from Saturday (February 26 midnight).

A formal order to this effect will be issued later on Wednesday and will be applicable for passengers coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses. Those entering Delhi by road have been exempted, sources added.

The Delhi government has taken such a decision as 86 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the past week in the country had originated from these five States, sources said.

The total count of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 6,38,173 including 6,26,216 recoveries and 10,903 deaths. Delhi has 639 containment zones.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded as many as 145 fresh coronavirus cases. As many as 58,327 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi government’s health bulletin.

Currently, Maharashtra and Kerala account for 75 per cent of the country’s current active cases. On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 5,210 new cases followed by Kerala at 2,212 cases.

The past few days has seen a steady rise in Covid-19 active cases in certain parts of the country, raising fears of a second wave and prompting the Centre to direct States to refocus on containment, RT-PCR testing and strict surveillance.

Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country surged to 1,10,30,176 with 13,742 new infections. The toll has increased to 1,56,567 with 104 new fatalities.