Covid-19 test mandatory to enter Delhi from 5 States

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Delhi government has decided that travellers coming to Delhi from five States — Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab — will have to produce a negative Covid-19 report to enter the national capital. .
Such people will have to show a negative RT-PCR test to enter Delhi till March 15, sources in Delhi government said. This will come into effect from Saturday (February 26 midnight).
A formal order to this effect will be issued later on Wednesday and will be applicable for passengers coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses. Those entering Delhi by road have been exempted, sources added.
The Delhi government has taken such a decision as 86 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the past week in the country had originated from these five States, sources said.
The total count of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 6,38,173 including 6,26,216 recoveries and 10,903 deaths. Delhi has 639 containment zones.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded as many as 145 fresh coronavirus cases. As many as 58,327 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi government’s health bulletin.
Currently, Maharashtra and Kerala account for 75 per cent of the country’s current active cases. On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 5,210 new cases followed by Kerala at 2,212 cases.
The past few days has seen a steady rise in Covid-19 active cases in certain parts of the country, raising fears of a second wave and prompting the Centre to direct States to refocus on containment, RT-PCR testing and strict surveillance.
Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country surged to 1,10,30,176 with 13,742 new infections. The toll has increased to 1,56,567 with 104 new fatalities.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...