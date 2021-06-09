Covid-19: The daily dose (June 9, 2021)

# The Government’s FAQ on blood clots in those taking the AstraZeneca vaccine may provide some relief for those worrying about reports on rare blood clots coming in from European countries. Students and employees are left with just one choice — the AZ vaccine as of now — if they have to go abroad.

# The revised vaccine policy opens up the possibility of fresh price negotiations between vaccine makers and the Centre.

# And the revised vaccine policy — where the Centre procures 75 per cent from vaccine makers — has pushed up the Government’s financial requirement for vaccines to Rs ₹50,000 crore.

# Staying with the revised policy, the Centre’s also outlined the vaccine price at private hospitals.

# Meanwhile, one company making Sputnik in India has just invested in its production facility.

# Did complacency lead to more virus variants in the second wave? Experts believe so.

# And finally, here’s why the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL), procurement agency of the State government, informed the Kerala High Court that it had cancelled orders for buying one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines placed with the two manufacturing companies (Serum and Bharat Biotech).